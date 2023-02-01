News and First Alert Weather App
Biery Cheese Company to close Plover plant in spring


By Sean White
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Biery Cheese Company will close its Plover plant at some point between April 2 and May 30 this spring, meaning over 100 workers will be without a job.

Director of Human Resources Natalie Seesan said in a WARN Notice to the Department of Workforce Development that none of the positions in Plover will be eliminated before the full-plant closure date, so bumping rights will not apply.

The purpose of providing the notice on the DWD website is to give DWD the opportunity to provide pre-layoff transition assistance, or rapid response, to workers and businesses affected by permanent worker layoffs.

The first date of separation will not be earlier than April 2, 2023, and will not extend beyond May 30, 2023.

