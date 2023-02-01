Advice to make sure your water flows right through these icy temps

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you turn on your sink and no water comes out, it’s likely a sign of frozen pipes. Additionally, if you hear water running when it shouldn’t, it’s a sign your pipes have busted, and acting fast can help save you from costly repairs.

“We are fielding calls pretty much every day,” said Jay Cricks, co-owner of Northstar Restoration Services.

Northstar restoration co-owner Jay Cricks said there are some things you can do to help prevent it from happening to you. “Make sure that under cabinet doors are open and if the temperatures really drop down low in the overnight hours you can turn your faucet on to make sure that the water is dripping or slightly running,” said Cricks.

You can also insulate vulnerable pipes with foam insulation. Keeping your home at 55 degrees or warmer will help. Cricks added that you could also put a fan on some of the areas where your pipes are more prone to freezing like exterior walls.

If your pipes do burst, call a professional to help you. “The first thing we’re going to do is come in and extract the water. The next thing we are going to do is locate where the pipe has burst. We’ll get a plumber in there to repair the bust pipe so we can re-energize the water in the home,” said Cricks.

If you have a hidden, frozen pipe, you have three options to thaw it. First, turn up the thermostat and wait for the ice to melt. Second, you can tear out the section of the wall to access the pipe. Third, use an infrared lamp to thaw the pipe through the wall.

For an exposed pipe the process is much easier. Starting from the faucet side and working your way toward the frozen area, slowly apply heat. Use a hair dryer, infrared heating lamp, or portable electric space heater.

For more information on tips and tricks to keep your pipes from freezing, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.