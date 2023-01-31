News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Woman shot, seriously injured during jog

A woman was shot and seriously injured while out for a jog in Tennessee Monday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
By Tony Garcia and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A woman was shot and seriously injured while out for a jog in Tennessee Monday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Responding officers said a 26-year-old woman was out for a run just after 11 p.m. when a dark-colored sedan approached her, WSMV reported.

Police said two armed people got out of the car and tried to rob the jogger.

Authorities said there was a scuffle and the woman was shot several times in the arm and legs. She was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe the two people passed by the woman while she was jogging, then doubled back and passed her a second time before jumping out of the car.

Headphones prevented the woman from noticing the vehicle or the suspects until it was too late.

Officials are searching for the people suspected in the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
A Colorado woman who was hit by an oncoming train while detained in the backseat of a police...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police custody files lawsuit
Elier Bravo de Leon, 20
Man charged with stabbing woman, child in Stevens Point pleads not guilty
Kwik Trip rendering of newest location in Marathon
Kwik Trip eyes Marathon for newest location

Latest News

Jamal Dupree, Tyre Nichols' brother, said police beat on him like he was "nothing." (CNN)
Tyre Nichols brother: They beat him like he was nothing
K-9 Detective Gibbs was included in the Camp Hill School District’s yearbook photos.
K-9 detective included in school yearbook photos
Spending in Wisconsin governor’s race shatters record
FILE - Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in...
Justice Department seeks Tesla automated driving documents