News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin GOP signals possible movement on PFAS pollution

Tap water
Tap water(Max Pixel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Republicans are signaling they may be willing to spend more to address PFAS contamination this session, weeks after research showed the toxic chemicals have seeped into the waters of Green Bay.

The state Senate’s Republican-controlled natural resources committee held an informational hearing Tuesday on the extent of PFAS pollution around the state as well as cleanup costs.

The committee’s chairperson, Rob Cowles of Green Bay, convened the hearing.

Cowles told reporters he wants to educate members of the Legislature’s finance committee about costs as the panel prepares to revise Gov. Tony Evers’ budget this spring. PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are chemicals used in products ranging from nonstick cookware to fire-extinguishing foams.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
A Colorado woman who was hit by an oncoming train while detained in the backseat of a police...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police custody files lawsuit
Kwik Trip rendering of newest location in Marathon
Kwik Trip eyes Marathon for newest location
Elier Bravo de Leon, 20
Man charged with stabbing woman, child in Stevens Point pleads not guilty

Latest News

New Stevens Point car wash offering free washes this weekend
Crews investigating fire at home on Plisch Street in Athens
Crews investigating fire in Athens
Town of Russell house fire
Subzero temps hamper battle to supress house fire in Lincoln County
A closing date has not been announced
Wausau Bed, Bath & Beyond location on list of stores set to close