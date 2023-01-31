Wausau Fire Department prepares for frigid temperatures

News and First Alert Weather App
The station ensures to keep pumps unfrozen on trucks and have extra layers of clothing at hand.
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Before heading out on calls, the Wausau Fire Department takes strong measures to prepare for the cold elements.

“A lot of us have wool socks, extra layers, and stuff that we have readily available to put on prior to a structure fire,” said Cody Volm, firefighter/paramedic, Wausau Fire Department.

It’s critical to make sure their equipment functions properly. “Making sure that we’re able to get water so the pumps on our trucks don’t freeze up so they’re continuously circulating water,” said Volm.

While the station receives countless calls this time of the year, it’s the unhoused population that’s most affected by the bitter cold. “At times, there are not places for those individuals to go throughout the day to warm up,” says Volm. “So we tend to have a lot of calls pertaining to those individuals that have been out in the elements for a long period of time.”

A frequently used device for fire departments this time of year is a thermal imaging camera. It’s versatile, effective, and the camera also shows areas of the body that are more at risk than others.

“It could be used in the elements at nighttime if we are searching for an individual,” said Volm. “It will display that warmer core body temperature, the trunk of your body.”

The Wausau Fire Department encourages everyone to cover up as much skin as possible and eliminate their time outside to the best of their ability.

