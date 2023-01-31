UWSP, community organizations announce events to celebrate Black History Month

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In celebration of Black History Month throughout the month of February, community organizers and UW-Stevens Point have announced numerous events to engage community involvement and celebrate Black history and advancements.

“Attendees will gain knowledge of cultural differences by hearing the voices of African American youth and local professionals. Additionally, participants will walk away with tangible action steps to strengthen their allyship,” stated La’Tanya Campbell, event organizer and founder of LPRC Diversity Consulting Services.

LPRC Diversity Consulting Services is partnering with the Women’s Community, North Central Area Congregations Organized to Make an Impact, UWSP, and other community organizations will sponsor and/or host the events below.

Black History Month begins Feb. 1 from 6-8 p.m. at Wausau East High School, with an African American youth-led panel discussion moderated by a mental health therapist to learn about the cultural nuances experienced by African American youth in central Wisconsin.

Conference 2020, a one-day symposium on how the events of 2020 continue to impact marginalized communities, will be held on Feb. 9 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at UWSP-Wausau. Dr. Adedayo Onitilo, MD, Ph.D., MSCR, FACP, will provide a powerful message on “why talking about race still matters.” Register for free.

Daryl Davis, who has spent nearly 40 years engaging leaders of the Ku Klux Klan and white supremacist groups, will have a screening for his documentary, “Accidental Courtesy,” on Feb. 9 at 4 p.m. in the Collins Classroom Center, Room 227.

On Feb. 15, Davis will also present, “Diversity Lessons from a Black Klan Whisperer” from 4-5:30 p.m. It will be offered in person in the Dreyfus University Center Theater and online. It is free, but registration is required and available here.

A fun, engaging, and educational trivia night will be held on Feb.16 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Marathon County Historical Society.

On Feb. 18, the Black Student Union will host the inaugural Ebony Ball at UWSP. Open to the community as well as university students and employees, the masquerade-themed event begins at 5:30 p.m. with music and other student-led entertainment to showcase beauty and diversity. Mandela Barnes, former lieutenant governor, is the keynote speaker. Dinner features soul food-African cuisine.

“Come dressed to impress, ready to be entertained, ready to learn and dance the night away,” said BSU President Chiamaka Obinna. Tickets are $20 for community members and university employees and $10 for UWSP students. They are available at the Information and Tickets Office in the DUC or click here.

Several movies will be screened including “The Woman King,” on Feb. 11, “Wakanda Forever,” on Feb. 16, and “Disclosure,” on Feb. 23. These showings will be at 6 p.m. in the DUC Theater.

“Black History Month gives us an opportunity to celebrate the rich history, culture, diversity and contributions that our Black community has made at UWSP and beyond,” said Chancellor Thomas Gibson.

Black History Month will conclude in unison and celebration on Feb. 24 from 6-9 p.m. at White Water Music Hall with an evening of laughter, dance, and entertainment to commemorate the African American community’s advancements, accomplishments, and achievements.

UWSP and community organization will hold Black History Month events throughout February. (Women's Community)

