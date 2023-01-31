United Way providing warmer options to area homeless

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the area faces some of its coldest days this winter, overall health is a risk if people stay out in the cold for too long.

The United Way knows this and wants homeless people in the area to know they have options for staying warm. Warming shelters are opening for those in need. These shelters are essential for survival this winter season.

Right now, people can go to the Warming Center located at the Community Partners Campus. United Way Director of Community Impact Ben Lee said he and his staff have been preparing for this current cold front and have been working with agencies to make sure people are accommodated.

The capacity to take people in is a topic of concern. “Ultimately it comes down to in these temperatures you can die. And so, it’s nonnegotiable as far as making sure we have space available for individuals so they can shelter inside in a place where they can be warm,” said Lee.

Lee says providing these warm shelters is a community effort. It takes a lot of people and organizations to work together. He says the United Way is always looking at data. They rely on agencies to inform them of what is going on and it is their job to find resources for the community.

