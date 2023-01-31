News and First Alert Weather App
Twins born healthy in Green Bay after prenatal surgery

The twins underwent emergency surgery in the womb in November
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twin boys born in Green Bay are healthy after lifesaving surgery performed while they were still in the womb.

Phoebe and Chad Anderla of Menominee, Mich., learned last August their unborn twins were in Stage III of TAPS. U.W. Health says that means one baby was getting too much blood and nutrients while the other was anemic. Emergency surgery was performed to save their lives.

“We certainly weren’t anticipating that it was going to happen, but we had the surgery on Griday afternoon. I stayed there for a few nights and we went home on Sunday. But during that time almost immediately there was an improvement,” Phoebe Anderla said.

The twins, Carter and Shea, were born on November 1.

