Subzero temps hamper battle to supress house fire in Lincoln County

IRMA, Wis. (WSAW) - Firefighters said it took six hours to battle a house fire near Irma Monday evening.

The occupants of the house and one dog were not hurt in the fire, but one firefighter did suffer minor frostbite injuries.

First Responders reported smoke but no visible fire. Another fire crew arrived and began investigating and found heavy fire which was initially hidden by the home’s design.

A secondary interior attack was initiated and firefighters were able to gain access to the second floor and were able to knock down the major part of the fire. A third interior attack was made by firefighters from the Tomahawk fire Department who were able to start overhaul operations on the second floor. Later, the Town of Pine River and Town of Nokomis fire departments also joined the fight and the fire was suppressed.

Authorities said firefighting operations were hampered by sub-zero temperatures. The American Red Cross is assisting the homeowners to find housing.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.