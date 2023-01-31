News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Subzero temps hamper battle to supress house fire in Lincoln County

Town of Russell house fire
Town of Russell house fire(Town of Russell Fire Facebook page)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRMA, Wis. (WSAW) - Firefighters said it took six hours to battle a house fire near Irma Monday evening.

The occupants of the house and one dog were not hurt in the fire, but one firefighter did suffer minor frostbite injuries.

First Responders reported smoke but no visible fire. Another fire crew arrived and began investigating and found heavy fire which was initially hidden by the home’s design.

A secondary interior attack was initiated and firefighters were able to gain access to the second floor and were able to knock down the major part of the fire. A third interior attack was made by firefighters from the Tomahawk fire Department who were able to start overhaul operations on the second floor. Later, the Town of Pine River and Town of Nokomis fire departments also joined the fight and the fire was suppressed.

Authorities said firefighting operations were hampered by sub-zero temperatures. The American Red Cross is assisting the homeowners to find housing.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
A Colorado woman who was hit by an oncoming train while detained in the backseat of a police...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police custody files lawsuit
Kwik Trip rendering of newest location in Marathon
Kwik Trip eyes Marathon for newest location
Elier Bravo de Leon, 20
Man charged with stabbing woman, child in Stevens Point pleads not guilty

Latest News

A closing date has not been announced
Wausau Bed, Bath & Beyond location on list of stores set to close
Recipe idea from the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association
Loaded mashed potato bites make the perfect appetizer for your next get-together
Recipe from the Wisconsin Potato Growers Association
Quick prep meal idea with tator tots full of flavor for busy families
Spending in Wisconsin governor’s race shatters record