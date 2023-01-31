Opening statements to begin Wednesday for Antigo man charged with mother’s murder

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A jury of four women and 11 men will decide the fate of an Antigo man on trial for his mother’s murder.

The jury, made up of Langlade County residents, was selected around noon on Tuesday. The opening statements in the case will begin Wednesday morning.

Derek Goplin is charged with killing his mother on Halloween 2021. Her body was found the next day during a welfare check by the police. Police said Susan Reese, 63, died of stab wounds.

Officers conducted a sweep of the home, finding a folding knife with blood and hair on it. They also noted the victim had defensive wounds.

Goplin is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless injury and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Goplin was arrested three days after Reese’s death in Racine County.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.

