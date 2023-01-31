New Stevens Point car wash offering free washes this weekend

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - National car wash franchise Tommy’s Express recently opened a new location in Stevens Point and it’s celebrating by giving out free car washes to anyone beginning Friday.

The offer will run through the time they close on Sunday and guests will receive the “Best Wash” which is an $18 value. The car wash is located at 117 Division St. N at the northeast corner of Maria Drive and Division Street North across from Kwik Trip in Stevens Point.

According to Tommy’s Express President Ryan Essenburg, “Tommy’s Express represents the best the car wash industry has to offer, from our commitment to customer experience to the custom, proprietary equipment we pioneered to give you the finest car wash result possible! We are excited to continue our growth in the state of Wisconsin and look forward to serving the community of Stevens Point.”

This is the national franchise’s 4th location in Wisconsin with more than 140 locations nationwide. Future Stevens Point customers should expect quick service even at peak hours, three-minute travel down the car wash tunnel, an excellent menu of products and services with free floor mat washers, and vacuum stations located on-site.

