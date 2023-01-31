News and First Alert Weather App
King veterans home seeks Valentine’s Day cards for Veterans

(WJHG/WECP)
By Chandler Ducker
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KING, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs has asked for people to help send Valentine’s Day cards to veterans living at the skilled care home in King.

“While it may seem like a small gesture, these small acts of kindness can really make a huge difference to those living in our Veterans Homes,” said Diane Lynch, Administrator of the Division of Homes at WDVA. “This is a wonderful opportunity to thank our veterans and their loved ones in our care.”

The cards should be mailed to the veterans no later than Feb. 10, so they can be delivered by Valentine’s Day.

The WDVA also has veteran care facilities in Chippewa Falls and Union Grove.

You may mail the cards to

Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs

Attn: Veteran Valentines

PO BOX 7843

Madison, WI 53707-7843

