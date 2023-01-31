News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Keeping children engaged in weather too cold for outdoor activities

Kids have recess inside.
Kids have recess inside.(WSAW Hailey Clevenger)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s not safe or even all that fun for anyone, especially kids, when temperatures drop this far down and it makes finding ways to keep children active in school a bit more challenging.

Living in Wisconsin, kids are used to snow days and having recess inside. DC Everest’s threshold for indoor recess is if temperatures drop below zero.

When recess is inside, Superintendent of Operations Matt Spets said the district likes to keep kids engaged. That engagement includes making sure kids are active and socializing with one another by either playing games or just moving around in the classroom. “There could be some learning activities and I know that student choice is definitely a priority, where staff and principals are always trying to find options for kids to pick from on those days,” says Spets.

Each school district has its method of dealing with the cold and keeping children safe, but still active. DC Everest has used all their snow days, which means it will be virtual learning days from here on. Spets said the district tries to avoid half days as much as possible.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes
Dangerously cold wind chills Tuesday morning
First Alert Weather Day Monday Night - Tuesday Morning
Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
1 dead in Oneida County snowmobile crash
Wind chills could drop to around -30° early Tuesday morning.
First Alert Weather: Coldest conditions so far this winter early in the week
American Airlines will provide daily, non-stop flights from Madison, Wisconsin, to Washington,...
American Airlines to offer daily, non-stop flights to D.C.

Latest News

Beds in the Wausau Warming Center.
United Way providing warmer options to area homeless
The D.C. Everest School District keeps kids inside for recess when the temperature drops below 0
Schools adjust activities when frigid weather occurs
Dangerously cold wind chills Tuesday morning
First Alert Weather Day Monday Night - Tuesday Morning
Wausau's warming shelter is inside the Community Partners Campus on Grand Ave.
Options available for homeless as coldest weather of the season hits