Highway department addressing “most dangerous” intersection in Brown County

The number of crashes at W. Mason and Packerland is leading to big changes starting next week
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:50 PM CST
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Highway Department is announcing a construction project to address a high rate of injury crashes along Packerland Drive.

It’s been dubbed the “most dangerous intersection in the county.”

Concrete barriers will be put in next week as a first step towards making the area safer for drivers. Since the start of this month, there have been two crashes resulting in injuries at the intersection.

“This intersection continues to be the most dangerous intersection in the county. The left-turn and crossing maneuvers are the cause of the majority of injury crashes at this location,” reads a letter from the highway department.

“What happens is, people look left, right, they look left. They go. Then there’s a car coming full speed and it T-bones them,” Brown County Highway Commissioner Paul Fontecchio said.

Concrete barriers to deal with crashes at the south frontage road will be installed the week of Feb. 6, dependent on the weather. The south frontage road and driveways at Hardee’s and the Shell Station driveway will become right-in and right-out only. The temporary barriers wil be up until permanent construction takes place this summer.

Some nearby business owners aren’t happy with the idea of barricades.

“There’s a lot of businesses on this road. There are new businesses. Wellness Way is right next door. All of those little restaurants, those are mom-and-pop restaurants that are going to be affected dearly, and it’s going to hurt a bunch,” Dan Rothy, manager at American Antiques, said.

The highway department will start work in April on new access points at NWTC between the frontage roads and Mason Street.

“We’re very, very concerned about it. You know, obviously when you limit access to a convenience store it becomes inconvenient. That’s a problem for our business.”

Fontecchio proposed a permanent solution to add a roundabout, which many businesses support.

Oneida Nation would need to receive approval from the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs since the roundabout would be built on tribal land. If they get the approval, construction wouldn’t begin until next year or 2025.

As the roundabout conversation continues, the highway commissioner urges drivers to take their time next week as people adjust to the new concrete barriers and traffic pattern.

Concrete barriers are temporary until permanent construction can be done this summer
Concrete barriers directing traffic will go in next week until construction creates a more permanent fix

