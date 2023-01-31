Hello, My Name Is: Caden Schmirler

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Mosinee senior Caden Schmirler has always been a scorer. He burst onto the scene as a sophomore, leading the team with 27 goals. However, for him, his hockey game has always been a work in progress.

“I’d say my speed’s probably grown a lot,” said Schmirler. “My shots definitely got a lot better.”

Schmirler’s self-assessment is certainly modest. In his junior year, he had 25 goals and 22 assists. Those 22 assists were up from seven as a sophomore. This year, he’s already over 30 goals and 40 points. He’s not one to worry too much about stats though. He simply loves being on the ice.

“It’s just fun,” said Schmirler. “I’ve made life-long friends from it. It’s just fun skating.”

Schmirler’s always been a dynamic offensive player. However, he takes pride in growing into his role as leader and captain of the team.

“It’s really an honor,” said Schmirler. “I love all the kids. It’s good to help lead the team.”

His teammates agree in assessment, knowing he brings a certain level of precision to the ice.

He’s very confident in himself,” said junior Grant Kuklinski. “He’s very passive. He knows where to be every time. It’s gonna be hard next year.”

As a team, Schmirler feels the group has grown into one that relies on each other.

“Everybody does their job,” said Schmirler. “Everybody’s a really good person too. We got pretty good team chemistry always.”

It’s that team chemistry that sets this team apart from teams in the past.

“I think this year, we’ve had, everyone on the team, gets along a lot better than in previous years,” said Schmirler. “I think that’s been really helping us a lot.”\

“This year I think we’ve stepped it up a lot,” said Kuklinski. “I think our culture is a lot better than it was in the past and we do a lot of like, team-bonding things and our team is very, like, strong.”

Mosinee currently sits atop the Great Northern Conference, beginning the conference tournament later this week. A win there would mean back-to-back GNC crowns for the group.

“That’d be amazing,” said Schmirler. “That’s definitely one of our goals. We’ve done all we can right now. So we just have to wait to see.”

However, the ambition doesn’t stop there. Schmirler hopes his hockey career can end on the biggest stage, at state in Madison.

“Even getting there would be amazing,” said Schmirler. “Winning it would be better, but even getting there would be amazing.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.