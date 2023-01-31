Gov. Evers, DOT announce over $134 million in transportation and road funding

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin DOT announced Tuesday that municipalities across the state received more than $134 million in the first quarterly payments for 2023 for General Transportation, Connecting Highway, and Expressway Policing Aids.

“Since 2019, we’ve improved more than 5,800 miles of roads and highways across the state, but there is more work to be done to ensure municipalities have the support and resources they need to keep fixing the darn roads,” said Gov. Evers. “We will continue to work together with our local partners to ensure Wisconsinites have safe, reliable transportation and infrastructure to maintain our economy’s momentum.”

For 2023, local governments will receive more than $526 million in General Transportation Aids financial assistance to support transportation-related projects, a two percent increase from 2022. Total funding for all local programs makes up almost one-third of the state transportation budget.

“Efficient and resilient transportation infrastructure depends on the first and last mile,” said WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson. “Cooperation with local governments across Wisconsin is central to making good investments in our roads, and I want to thank all the municipal leaders who work with us to improve transportation.”

The first quarter payments, made in January, included:

General Transportation Aids - $131,534,194.35 to local units of government

Connecting Highway Aids - $3,015,874.21 to 116 eligible municipalities

Expressway Policing Aids - $255,975.00 to Milwaukee County

General Transportation Aids help cover the costs of constructing, maintaining, and operating roads and streets under local jurisdiction. Connecting Highway Aids reimburse municipalities for maintenance and traffic control of certain state highways within municipalities. Expressway Policing Aids help the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department with the costs of patrolling expressways within the county.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.