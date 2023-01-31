News and First Alert Weather App
Farm and ranch families raising children encouraged to take online survey

happy father and son repairing tractor engine together(123rf)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The National Farm Medicine Center and The Ohio State University have launched a survey for farmers and ranchers currently raising children.

The survey asks about your families’ experiences of taking care of children, up to age 18, while also working on and off the farm or ranch. Being a primary caregiver can take many forms including being biological, adoptive, foster, or step-parents, grandparents, aunts and/or uncles, etc.

Researchers will use the information to develop recommendations for farm organizations, farm service providers, and policymakers regarding future policies and programs that will better support farmers raising children.

Click here to take the survey.

The survey is open to part-time and full-time farmers, ranchers, and their partners operating in rural, urban, or suburban areas. Participants have the option to enter a raffle for one of fifty $50 checks.

The survey takes about 15-20 minutes to complete.

