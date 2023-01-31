Dave Matthews Band announces Summerfest date as part of 2023 tour

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Along with the launch of their U.S. summer tour, Dave Matthews Band will release, Walk Around The Moon, their 10th studio album and the follow-up to their chart-topping 2018 album, Come Tomorrow, on May 19.

The band kicks off its U.S. tour with a performance in Texas the day the album releases and will later headline Summerfest on June 29. For a complete itinerary, visit http://www.davematthewsband.com.

An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is underway now at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com. Citi is the official card of the Dave Matthews Band 2023 tour and cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. through Feb.16, at 10 p.m. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the American Family Insurance Box Office.

