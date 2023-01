WITTENBERG, Wis. (WSAW) - Crandon girls basketball knocked off Wittenberg-Birnamwood on the road, 42-34.

Mara Stamper added two early scores for Crandon on steals to give Crandon the early advantage. The Cardinals move to 15-1 on the season, while the Lady Chargers fall to 15-3.

