News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau Tennis Center gears up to host pickleball for Badger State Games

Matches will be played at the Wausau Tennis Center beginning Feb. 10
By Erinn Taylor and Tony Langfellow
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - “I usually describe it as if tennis and ping pong had a baby, it would be pickleball.”

Andrea Ingvalson is the USA Pickleball District Ambassador for Wisconsin. And her description of pickleball-- which continues to grow in popularity, is spot on.

Ingvalson said the Wausau Tennis Center will host winter Pickleball for the Badger State Winter Games next month. She said the Wausau Tennis Center is the perfect place to play pickleball because of the hardcourt surface.

“We start Feb. 10, with singles. And then 11th and 12th will be doubles. So men and women play on Saturday, the 11th and mixed doubles will be on Sunday,” she explained.

The public is able to come to watch. Spectators are asked to bring a pair of clean, dry shoes to change into. Ingvalson said bleachers will be set up.

“Right now we have about 208 registrants. Maybe not that many people because someone could play in three different categories,” said Ingvalson.

Some participants are even coming from Minnesota.

She said pickleball’s growth locally has a lot to do with the Wausau Area Pickleball Club. She said they’ve done a great job promoting the sports.

“We have nine beautiful, dedicated courts at Marathon Park, which makes it easy for people to come and utilize those courts in that park and teaching people how to play.

She said there are usually two clinics per month, sometimes more.

Ingvalson explained a lot of work will go into making the pickleball tournament at the Badger State Winter Games successful. Ingvalson and Paula Voss are co-commissioners of the event. She said several volunteers also help it run smoothly.

Play will begin that Saturday and Sunday at 8 at a.m. for both men and women. The Wausau Tennis Center is located at 928 McDonald Street in Wausau.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
1 dead in Oneida County snowmobile crash
Dangerously cold wind chills Tuesday morning
First Alert Weather Day Monday Night - Tuesday Morning
Wind chills could drop to around -30° early Tuesday morning.
First Alert Weather: Coldest conditions so far this winter early in the week
American Airlines will provide daily, non-stop flights from Madison, Wisconsin, to Washington,...
American Airlines to offer daily, non-stop flights to D.C.
Three sculptors worked on this snow art.
Team USA Snow Sculptors create a Stormy Kromer sculpture

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz (63) in action during an NFL football game against the...
Amherst native Tyler Biadasz named to first career NFL Pro Bowl
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
REPORT: Offseason trade of Aaron Rodgers remains an option for Packers
Elier Bravo de Leon, 20
Man charged with stabbing woman, child in Stevens Point pleads not guilty
Several Park Falls businesses without water due to water main break