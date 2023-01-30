Wausau Tennis Center gears up to host pickleball for Badger State Games

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - “I usually describe it as if tennis and ping pong had a baby, it would be pickleball.”

Andrea Ingvalson is the USA Pickleball District Ambassador for Wisconsin. And her description of pickleball-- which continues to grow in popularity, is spot on.

Ingvalson said the Wausau Tennis Center will host winter Pickleball for the Badger State Winter Games next month. She said the Wausau Tennis Center is the perfect place to play pickleball because of the hardcourt surface.

“We start Feb. 10, with singles. And then 11th and 12th will be doubles. So men and women play on Saturday, the 11th and mixed doubles will be on Sunday,” she explained.

The public is able to come to watch. Spectators are asked to bring a pair of clean, dry shoes to change into. Ingvalson said bleachers will be set up.

“Right now we have about 208 registrants. Maybe not that many people because someone could play in three different categories,” said Ingvalson.

Some participants are even coming from Minnesota.

She said pickleball’s growth locally has a lot to do with the Wausau Area Pickleball Club. She said they’ve done a great job promoting the sports.

“We have nine beautiful, dedicated courts at Marathon Park, which makes it easy for people to come and utilize those courts in that park and teaching people how to play.

She said there are usually two clinics per month, sometimes more.

Ingvalson explained a lot of work will go into making the pickleball tournament at the Badger State Winter Games successful. Ingvalson and Paula Voss are co-commissioners of the event. She said several volunteers also help it run smoothly.

Play will begin that Saturday and Sunday at 8 at a.m. for both men and women. The Wausau Tennis Center is located at 928 McDonald Street in Wausau.

