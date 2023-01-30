USSA completes action-packed weekend with inaugural ‘Sprint World Cup’ in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the United State Snowmobile Association, or USSA, the inaugural Sprint World Cup became a success at the Wausau 525 racetrack.

“We had a great turnout of racers, we had a great turnout of spectators, we had some really fantastic racing,” says Brett Richter, Media Director, USSA. “Close, competitive stuff, it was just great all the way around.”

Sunday was jam-packed with racing, with the Sprint World Cup championship as the grand finale. After 20 hard-fought laps, it was 18-year veteran, and Greenbush, MN native Tom Olson, who came out on top.

“Unbelievable at this point. I’m not much of an emotional person, but it’ll come here soon,” says Tom Olson, Winner, 2023 Sprint World Cup. “But it feels awesome to get a champ win throughout the season it’s one of the biggest races, if not the biggest race of the season.”

Amongst a championship-winning performance, Wausau leaves a lasting impression.

“Wausau always has a great event, love the spectators, up on the hill here, and they always put together a really good track,” says Olson.

Though the racers headlined the event, it’s the volunteers that helped make it all possible.

“Volunteers do so many different things and the tasks are often overlooked,” says Richter. “Whether it’s empty garbage cans in the morning when people show up, clean bathrooms, good food, good beverage service, clean grounds, well-maintained track and facilities, it’s all those things. They’re thank-less jobs, often times, people don’t appreciate them, but we do.”

“It’s just hard to always get people to volunteer and sponsors to sponsor,” says Olson. “So I just really appreciate the community keeping the event going and I want to see it going for many, many years.”

When asked if the USSA would like to run it back here next year, Richter said if Wausau wants them, they’ll put them on their calendar tomorrow.

