United Way of Marathon County receives nearly $40k in emergency fund relief

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

Marathon County has been chosen to receive $38,703 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county. Non-profit, faith-based organizations and local government agencies providing food, shelter, and supportive services in Marathon County are eligible to apply for funding.

These funds must be used for mass shelter, hotel/motel fees, cleaning supplies for shelter, feeding sites, small equipment purchases up to $300 per item, mass feeding, food purchases, congregate meals, food distribution through food pantries and food banks, home delivery meals such as Meals on Wheels, one-month utility programs to prevent service cut-off, and one-month rent/mortgage assistance to prevent evictions or assist people leaving shelters to establish stable living conditions.

To qualify, the organization must be private, voluntary non-profits, faith-based organizations, or units of government. They must also be eligible to receive federal funds and Federal Employer Identification Number, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food, shelter, and/or supportive services, and if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

A local board comprised of representatives from county government, local human services agencies, and minority and veteran groups will review the applications and distribute funds awarded to Marathon County. The local board has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously to the Community Center of Hope, The Neighbor’s Place, The Women’s Community, The Hmong American Center, St. Vincent de Paul, Wausau Area Mobile Meals, Covenant Community Church, and the Salvation Army. Past EFSP participation is not a requirement.

All agencies participating in the Emergency Food and Shelter Program must provide their Unique Entity Identifier.

The application deadline is at 5 p.m. on Feb. 17. Applications are available by contacting Ben Lee at blee@unitedwaymc.org or at 715-298- 5715.

