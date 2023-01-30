News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

United Way of Marathon County receives nearly $40k in emergency fund relief

(Northern News Now)
By Sean White
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

Marathon County has been chosen to receive $38,703 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county. Non-profit, faith-based organizations and local government agencies providing food, shelter, and supportive services in Marathon County are eligible to apply for funding.

These funds must be used for mass shelter, hotel/motel fees, cleaning supplies for shelter, feeding sites, small equipment purchases up to $300 per item, mass feeding, food purchases, congregate meals, food distribution through food pantries and food banks, home delivery meals such as Meals on Wheels, one-month utility programs to prevent service cut-off, and one-month rent/mortgage assistance to prevent evictions or assist people leaving shelters to establish stable living conditions.

To qualify, the organization must be private, voluntary non-profits, faith-based organizations, or units of government. They must also be eligible to receive federal funds and Federal Employer Identification Number, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food, shelter, and/or supportive services, and if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

A local board comprised of representatives from county government, local human services agencies, and minority and veteran groups will review the applications and distribute funds awarded to Marathon County. The local board has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously to the Community Center of Hope, The Neighbor’s Place, The Women’s Community, The Hmong American Center, St. Vincent de Paul, Wausau Area Mobile Meals, Covenant Community Church, and the Salvation Army. Past EFSP participation is not a requirement.

All agencies participating in the Emergency Food and Shelter Program must provide their Unique Entity Identifier.

The application deadline is at 5 p.m. on Feb. 17. Applications are available by contacting Ben Lee at blee@unitedwaymc.org or at 715-298- 5715.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes
Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
1 dead in Oneida County snowmobile crash
Dangerously cold wind chills Tuesday morning
First Alert Weather Day Monday Night - Tuesday Morning
Wind chills could drop to around -30° early Tuesday morning.
First Alert Weather: Coldest conditions so far this winter early in the week
American Airlines will provide daily, non-stop flights from Madison, Wisconsin, to Washington,...
American Airlines to offer daily, non-stop flights to D.C.

Latest News

Greenbush, MN native Tom Olson won the inaugural championship race after 20 hard-fought laps.
USSA completes action-packed weekend with inaugural ‘Sprint World Cup’ in Wausau
The event consisted of live ice sculptures skating, and sled dogs, among others.
Wausau Winter Fest provides family fun for community
30 of the best racers from across the US and Canada will compete this weekend.
Inaugural USSA ‘Sprint World Cup’ kicks off this weekend
The event will include a snow sculpture contest featuring nine snow sculptures.
City of Marshfield preparing for inaugural ‘Snow Fest’