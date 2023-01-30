Storm have hopes set on back-to-back state titles

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Central Wisconsin Storm hoisted a state championship trophy high in Madison last March, topping the Onalaska co-op 5-0. Despite that, heading into this season, no one expected to be handed anything.

“We need to know that it’s not something we can just walk into and expect to repeat,” said senior forward Hannah Baumann. “It’s something that we earn and if we want it again we need to go out and work and earn it again.”

The Storm lost five seniors off last year’s championship team, including two of their top three goal scorers. The returning leaders for this year’s team knew they had to bring the younger players into the fold.

“We have a lot of new girls this year, so for me, it was a lot of making sure they were welcome to this team and ready to go right away as soon as the season started so we could incorporate them and make our way for another run,” said senior goalkeeper Chloe Lemke.

A large part of getting everyone up to speed; communicating.

“Our coaches kind of push a lot of communication in practice because if we make it a habit in practice, it’s going to come effortlessly in a game and that’s what we need,” said Baumann.

So far, the communication has paid off. The Storm are 15-3 and appear to be clicking at the right time.

”It’s been a lot of changing roles and everyone’s moving around a lot and it’s taken us a bit for us to all click together,” said Lemke, “but we’re starting to get there and it’s looking really good.”

Even as things are starting to come together, Baumann knows there’s no time to coast.

”We got a pretty solid record right now, but it’s something where we gotta turn the burners on and we can’t let up off the gas,” said Baumann. “That record isn’t going to carry us to state so we got to keep working.”

The Storm have seven more regular season games before the postseason looms. For Baumann, the team’s leader in points, and Lemke, the team’s leader between the pipes, that’s still seven games to improve, all motivated by the hope of a storybook ending to their careers.

”It would be absolutely, like astounding,” said Baumann. “To do it again would be absolutely incredible, especially to do it as a senior.”

”It would mean everything,” said Lemke. “This team means absolutely everything to me. To be able to do that again with them, it would make the last ride, the absolute best it could ever be.”

The Storm are back in action Monday night, playing at home at Greenheck Field House against Hudson.

