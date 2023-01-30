News and First Alert Weather App
REPORT: Offseason trade of Aaron Rodgers remains an option for Packers

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit LionsSunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, an offseason trade of Aaron Rodgers remains an option for the Green Bay Packers.

In his article on ESPN, Schefter said, “League sources believe the franchise prefers to move on from Rodgers, just as it once did with Brett Favre. Those sources also believe that Rodgers is well aware of the Packers’ feelings on the situation.”

Schefter said the trade could be driven by financial reasons, the state of the Packers franchise and the feelings of the team and the four-time MVP.

The Packers are currently projected to be more than $16 million over next season’s salary cap, with Rodgers due $59.5 million in guaranteed money this year and another $49.25 million in 2024.

Rodgers said in an interview on the Pat McAfee show last week that he is “open to all honest and direct conversations” with the Packers and that a trade “wouldn’t offend me, and it wouldn’t make me feel like a victim.”

