Racers take on the Wausau Winter Triathlon

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-seven racers from across the Midwest took on the Wausau Winter Triathlon. Some solo others as a team. Race Director Rebecca Tuley said not doing it alone gave participants more options.

“The team is also an interesting aspect to it because you have one person that does the ski, one person that does the bike, and then another that does the snowshoe run, so you don’t have to be an expert at all three disciplines to be able to come out and still have fun,” said Tuley.

One pair of contestants consisted of a rookie and a veteran.

“I’ve never run in snowshoes before so this will be the first time. I’m here with my friend Randy and he’s been here for a few years, so he’s a seasoned athlete here,” said first-time racer from Maple Grove, Minnesota, Chalin Walters.

First on the triathlon was skiing, once racers found their way back, they got out that bike and started racing to the top. After that chilly bike ride, racers prepared for one last obstacle, a snowshoe run. Tuley said this triathlon is for serious athletes and groups of friends who want to get out and see what they can accomplish together while also enjoying the experience.

“We had a different group of three guys all from the same cycling team, and our skier did great, our bike went well and our runner is out there right now,” said the winner of group relay, Ryan Jones of Wausau.

Participation this year is slightly down from last year because of snow conditions, but triathlon participants still managed to have fun. This year a group of three men from Wausau won the Wausau Winter Triathlon.

