Packers’ Elgton Jenkins named to second Pro Bowl

(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Sean White
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Green Bay Packers G/T Elgton Jenkins has been named to the Pro Bowl Games, the league announced Monday.

He replaces Philadelphia Eagles Guard Landon Dickerson, who will be preparing for the Eagles matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Jenkins earns his second trip to the Pro Bowl in just four seasons in the league.

According to Stathead.com, Jenkins is the 11th Packers offensive lineman to be named to multiple Pro Bowls. Jenkins started all 15 games he appeared in last season, making 10 starts at left guard and five at right tackle. He was part of an offensive line that helped the Packers rank seventh in the NFL in sacks allowed with 32, including just 17 in weeks 7-18, tied for the third-fewest in the league over that span.

Jenkins joins Packers Cornerback Jaire Alexander as the only other Pro Bowl starter, but the Packers do have five other alternates in QB Aaron Rodgers, LB Preston Smith, KR/PR Keisean Nixon, RB Aaron Jones, and DT Kenny Clark.

