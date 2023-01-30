News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Marie Kondo says she is not as tidy after 3 kids

Marie Kondo says her home is not so tidy after having three kids.
Marie Kondo says her home is not so tidy after having three kids.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are too busy to keep your home as clean as you would like, don’t feel so bad.

Marie Kondo, star of the Netflix Show “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo,” faces the same issue these days.

Tidying up is no longer at the top of Kondo’s to-do list.

Kondo wrote on her website that she gave up her need for perfection after having her second daughter. Since giving birth to her third child in 2021, Kondo has learned to cut herself some slack when it comes to organization and tidiness.

The 38-year-old said at a recent event that her home is “messy,” but that she is spending her time in a way that is appropriate for this stage of her life.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind chills could drop to around -30° early Tuesday morning.
First Alert Weather: Coldest conditions so far this winter early in the week
Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
1 dead in Oneida County snowmobile crash
Dangerously cold wind chills Tuesday morning
First Alert Weather Day Monday Night - Tuesday Morning
American Airlines will provide daily, non-stop flights from Madison, Wisconsin, to Washington,...
American Airlines to offer daily, non-stop flights to D.C.
Three sculptors worked on this snow art.
Team USA Snow Sculptors create a Stormy Kromer sculpture

Latest News

FILE - Signs stand outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 25, 2023....
School where boy shot teacher reopens with added security
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in...
5 Ukrainian civilians killed as warring sides mull next move
4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes
For ‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden, Baltimore rail tunnel visit personal