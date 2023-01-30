Man charged with stabbing woman, child in Stevens Point pleads not guilty

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 20-year-old Stevens Point man accused of stabbing a woman and her child has pleaded not guilty.

Elier Bravo De Leon is charged with seven counts including two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Police said a 32-year-old woman and a 7-year-old child were injured on Dec. 20.

During a probable cause hearing on Dec. 21, prosecutors said the victim said someone had been entering her home for weeks. The victim said she installed cameras. On Dec. 19, she said she went to bed and woke up with the suspect standing over her holding a knife. Portage County District Attorney Cass Cousins said the woman tried to fight but was stabbed several times. She told investigators the suspect then stabbed her child. The woman had 32 separate injuries.

During the court hearing, Cousins said law enforcement viewed footage from the doorbell cam showing the defendant leaving the residence in blood. He was arrested after the incident.

Bravo De Leon remains in the Portage County Jail on $5 million cash bond. A clerical court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 20.

