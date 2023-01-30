Kwik Trip eyes Marathon for newest location

MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - Kwip Trip is proposing the construction of a convenience store and gas station in the village of Marathon.

The new project will be located on an empty lot in the Northeast corner of the intersection of Hwy 29 and Hwy 107 off of exit 156.

Plans state it will be a large-scale truck stop and travel center which will be open 24 hours a day and employ 30-40 people. Village Administrator Andy Kurtz said they expect construction to begin in late fall of 2023 or early spring of 2024 with an estimated completion date around the spring of 2024.

Kurtz added that they are looking forward to bringing this exciting addition to the area and expects it to bring in a lot of traffic.

