DMV provides information on obtaining an ID to vote in spring primary

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Ahead of the Wisconsin spring primary on Feb. 21, the Wisconsin DMV reminds voters to obtain identification, free of charge, which is valid for voting.

Valid identification for voting purposes includes a driver’s license, identification card, military ID, or student ID card among others. There is no separate “voter ID.” A federally compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes. Anyone unsure if their identification meets the requirements should visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website to check.

To obtain identification to show at the polls for voting, it is advised to begin online. A list of the required documents to bring to a DMV Customer Service Center is available at wisconsindmv.gov. If the required documents needed for an ID are not readily available, the DMV has a process called the Voter ID Petition Process, or IDPP, to obtain the necessary information. This process is available free of charge and may be used to quickly obtain a receipt valid to take to the polls for voting.

For questions related to obtaining an ID to vote, call the DMV’s toll-free Voter ID hotline at 844-588-1069. For other questions or for more information, click here.

To start the application now, click here or visit a local DMV Customer Service Center. To find a DMV, check hours, services, or wait times, visit wisconsindmv.gov/centers.

