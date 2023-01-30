News and First Alert Weather App
Chiefs top Bengals 23-20 on last-second kick for AFC title

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signals teammates during the first half of the...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signals teammates during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.(Ed Zurga | AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By The Associated Press and DAVE SKRETTA
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a first down on his badly sprained right ankle, then was shoved late out of bounds by Joseph Ossai, giving Harrison Butker a chance to kick a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds left that gave the Kansas City Chiefs a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game Sunday night.

The Chiefs finally managed to beat the Bengals after three straight losses, including a three-point overtime defeat in last year’s conference championship game. Kansas City advanced to play the Philadelphia Eagles in their third Super Bowl in four years.

Mahomes, who hurt his ankle against Jacksonville in the divisional round, threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns, even though he was missing three of his wide receivers to injuries by the fourth quarter.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling led the way with 116 yards and a touchdown, while Travis Kelce — bad back and all — had seven for 78 yards and a score.

Joe Burrow had 270 yards passing with a touchdown and two interceptions for Cincinnati. He was sacked five times.

