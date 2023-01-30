News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Biden administration to strengthen Obamacare contraceptive mandate

A new proposed rule forbids the moral exemption for employer health plans to cover contraception.
A new proposed rule forbids the moral exemption for employer health plans to cover contraception.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Biden administration wants to make it easier for more women to get free birth control.

A new rule has been proposed by the departments of Health and Human Services, Labor and Treasury.

The rule removes a Trump-era exemption to the Affordable Care Act that allows employers to opt out for moral convictions.

Employers would still be allowed to opt out for religious reasons, but a new independent pathway for those policy holders would be created for women to access contraception at no cost. Students at religious colleges would also have access to that avenue.

The Department of Health and Human Services said it expects the proposed rule would impact more than 100 employers and 125,000 workers.

It now enters a public comment period and will not become finalized for several months.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes
Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
1 dead in Oneida County snowmobile crash
Dangerously cold wind chills Tuesday morning
First Alert Weather Day Monday Night - Tuesday Morning
Wind chills could drop to around -30° early Tuesday morning.
First Alert Weather: Coldest conditions so far this winter early in the week
American Airlines will provide daily, non-stop flights from Madison, Wisconsin, to Washington,...
American Airlines to offer daily, non-stop flights to D.C.

Latest News

Wausau's warming shelter is inside the Community Partners Campus on Grand Ave.
Options available for homeless as coldest weather of the season hits
A group of demonstrators protest outside a police precinct in response to the death of Tyre...
GRAPHIC: Sixth Memphis officer disciplined in Nichols beating, death
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Priscilla Presley contesting Lisa Marie’s will
The move to end the national emergency and public health emergency declarations would formally...
President Biden to end COVID-19 emergencies on May 11
Since Kelly was indicted in Cook County in 2019, federal juries in Chicago and New York have...
Chicago prosecutor dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse charges