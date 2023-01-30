News and First Alert Weather App
Amherst native Tyler Biadasz named to first career NFL Pro Bowl

The Dallas Cowboys center will replace Eagles’ Jason Kelce on the NFC roster
Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz (63) in action during an NFL football game against the...
Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz (63) in action during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DALLAS, Tex. (WSAW) - Amherst native and Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz has been named to the NFC Pro Bowl team as an alternate, the NFL announced Monday. Biadasz will replace Eagles center Jason Kelce on the offensive line after Kelce’s team made the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Biadasz is in his third professional season after being drafted out of the University of Wisconsin in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He started the first 16 games of the season before a high-ankle sprain forced him to miss the season finale. He returned to play in two playoff games.

The Pro Bowl will be played in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 2 pm.

