Wausau Winter Fest provides family fun for community

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Saturday morning, temperatures were just above zero degrees. But that didn’t stop the Wausau community from stopping by the 400 Block for this year’s Winter Fest.

“It is a little colder this year than in previous years. But we still had a great turnout today, there’s still lines for all of our activities, so we’re just really excited for a great weekend of Winter Events,” says Alissandra Aderholdt, Executive Director, Wausau Events.

The event consisted of many activities, such as live ice sculptures and skating. One activity stuck out above the rest.

“The sled dogs definitely draw a lot of attention they’re a really fun group from the Northwoods that we have here,” says Aderholdt.

Giving kids a fun ride they’ve never experienced before.

“Yeah, it was faster than I thought,” says Carter Xiong, Event attendee.

Though the season may not be for everyone, the Wausau community left Winter Fest making the most of the elements.

“Just knowing that Wausau events is just here to try and out in free community events for the public and we’re just really always excited when the public comes out and joins us for those because we just do our jobs for them,” says Aderholdt. “And our job wouldn’t exist without the community.”

“It was really fun out here on the ice,” says Xiong. “Just running around on the ice bank and just slipping, and just falling.”

Though winter fest was a one-day event, you can still go skating at the 400 Block. To check out the hours for the rink, click here.

