Saturday presents full day of GNC basketball and hockey

Lakeland girls basketball, Mosinee and Rhinelander hockey pick up wins Saturday
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - There was no rest on the weekend for the Great Northern Conference as several teams took advantage with games Saturday. First, in Minocqua, the Lakleand girls grabbed another win by besting Appelton-Xavier.

The Thunderbirds led wire-to-wire in the non-conference bout, beating Xavier 73-60. Lakeland has now won six of their last seven games The T-birds return to GNC action next Friday as they travel to Antigo.

In hockey, the Mosinee boys clashed with Northland Pines in Eagle River in the consolation game of a weekend tournament at The Dome. Mosinee used three third-period goals to top their GNC counterparts for the second time in a week by a score of 6-4.

Lastly, in Rhinelander, the Hodags picked up a non-con win by besting the Oshkosh co-op 6-1. Rhinelander opened the first period with a goal, before exploding in periods two and three.

