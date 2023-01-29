News and First Alert Weather App
Marshfield hosts first Snow Fest

People at Marshfield Snow Fest.(WSAW Hailey Clevenger)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than a hundred people stopped out to see some impressive snow sculptures during the Marshfield Snow Fest’s debut.

“We really wanted to provide an opportunity for the community to come together and engage with one another, support local businesses,” said Chamber of Commerce Krystal Bowman.

Marshfield chamber of commerce worked with The Boson Company to put Snow Fest together.

“We’ve been thinking about doing something like this for several years and to bring in a bunch of snow sculptors that are professionals and have been world champions and see what they can do has been terrific,” said Vice President Kurt Boson.

There were eight sculptures in total to see. Along with other activities for the whole family. People could also go inside and buy a brat to help local skating clubs for kids or donate clothing to support schoolchildren in the area. One organizer said while it’s the first time they’ve held the event the goal is to grow in the future.

“During the winter there aren’t that many things to do, so we came up with the snow fest idea and we want to build on it year after year,” says Vice President of The Boson Company Kurt Boson. It took some sculptors two in a half days to finish building their snow creations. Organizer Krystal Bowman says she is thankful for all the community support.

