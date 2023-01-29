First Alert Weather Day: Monday night into Tuesday for bitter cold & dangerously low wind chills

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday night into Tuesday morning for bitterly cold conditions and wind chills that could range from -20° to -30°. With these types of frigid conditions, frostbite could occur in 20 to 30 minutes on exposed skin.

Bitterly cold for the first part of the new week. (WSAW)

Wind chills will range from -15° to -30° Monday through Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

Some of the coldest air of the winter season thus far will be around for the early part of the week in North Central Wisconsin. Monday will be bright but cold. Temperatures in the morning will start off below zero and may only top out in the low single digits below zero in the Northwoods, while around 0° in Central Wisconsin. If the high on Monday in Wausau doesn’t make it above 0°, it would be the first time since Valentine’s Day of 2021 that this has been the case. Wind chill values on Monday will be low, running in the -10s to around -20°.

Temperatures on Monday may not make it above zero, while wind chills will be in the -10s. (WSAW)

The coldest conditions will be Monday night into Tuesday. With a mostly clear sky, plus a relatively fresh snowpack, it will be ideal for readings to tumble back into the -10s to around -20° into Tuesday morning. With a wind around 5 mph through Tuesday morning, wind chill values of -25° to -30° are possible during the morning hours Tuesday. Sunshine will again be common on Tuesday, along with a few clouds. Afternoon readings are forecast to rebound to around 10°.

Wind chills near -30° Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

The colder-than-average temperatures will continue for the rest of the week with highs near 20 Wednesday, upper 10s Thursday, dropping back to the upper single digits on Friday. Somewhat milder next weekend as readings rebound into the 20s.

Cold for much of the week, with temps back into the 20s next weekend. (WSAW)

If you will be spending time outdoors Monday into Tuesday, be sure to dress in layers to stay warm. Don’t forget the knit hat, gloves, and scarf. The sunglasses will also come in handy with the bright sun reflecting off of the snow on the ground. Be sure to limit the time pets spend outside, check on family and friends to make sure they are enduring the bitterly cold conditions, and stay up to date with the First Alert Weather App on any wind chill advisory or warning that might be issued.

