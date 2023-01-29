First Alert Weather: Coldest conditions so far this winter early in the week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Late January and early February have over the past few years featured some of the coldest weather of the winter season. This go around, that is shaping up to be the case again with sub-zero temperatures and wind chills from Monday through Tuesday morning that will range from -15° to -30°. A First Alert Weather Day is anticipated for the dangerously cold conditions Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Clouds to some sun and chilly to end the weekend. (WSAW)

Wind chills of -15° to -30° Monday through Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

Sunday started off with clouds in North Central Wisconsin, however as the day goes along, drier air will work in, allowing for a fair amount of sunshine during the afternoon. No less, it will be chilly with highs in the low 10s. Mostly clear Sunday evening then clouds increasing toward morning. Those clouds are expected to exit prior to daybreak on Monday. Cold with lows dropping back into the single digits below 0°. Wind chills overnight into Monday morning of -15° to -25°.

Wind chills Monday morning around -20° to -25°. (WSAW)

Temps on Monday will struggle to make it to 0°, wind chills of -15° to -25°. (WSAW)

Monday could be the coldest day so far this winter. Although there will be a good amount of sunshine, temperatures will only manage to rise into the low single digits below zero in the north, while around or just barely above zero in Central Wisconsin. Breezy with wind chill values on Monday continuing in the -15° to -25° range.

The last time the high didn't make it above zero in Wausau was Valentine's Day in 2021. (WSAW)

A First Alert Weather Day is expected to be issued for Monday night into Tuesday morning due to bitterly cold conditions and dangerously low wind chills. Mostly clear Monday night with lows ranging from the mid -10s in Central Wisconsin to around -20° in the Northwoods. Winds around 5 mph will produce wind chill values overnight into Tuesday morning of -20° to -30°. If you have any skin left exposed while outdoors, frostbite could take place in less than 30 minutes. Partly cloudy on Tuesday with afternoon readings rebounding to around 10°.

Wind chills could drop to around -30° early Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the low 20s. Groundhog Day on Thursday may start off with sunshine, which could mean Jimmy in Sun Prairie may see his shadow, meaning 6 more weeks of winter. Clouds could mix in as the day goes along with highs in the upper 10s. Another bitterly cold start on Friday with lows around -10°, and wind chills of -25° to -30° possible. Partly sunny Friday with highs in the upper single digits.

Next weekend features considerable cloudiness for both Saturday and Sunday. Snow showers are possible on Saturday. Not quite as cold with highs in the low 20s Saturday, mid 20s next Sunday.

