SPASH, Pacelli and Mosinee girls snag wins Friday

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A frigid Friday in central Wisconsin created a good opportunity to head inside for some basketball as several girls’ teams played pivotal conference match-ups.

First, in Stevens Point, the SPASH Panthers kept their perfect Valley record in-tact by topping Wausau West 51-44. Despite falling behind 13-2 to start the game, the Panthers rallied and went on to take the season sweep of the Warriors. The win moves SPASH to 8-0 in the conference and sit alone in first. Wausau West is now 5-3 and occupy third in the Valley.

Just minutes away at Pacelli, the Cardinal girls made it three wins in a row as they breezed by Tri-County 44-16. With the win, Pacelli keeps pace with Almond-Bancroft for first in the CWC-South.

Lastly, in the GNC, Mosinee added another win to their ledger, topping Tomahawk 54-25. The Mosinee press was suffocating, helping build a big first half lead. Mosinee is now 6-2 in conference, sitting two games behind Lakeland for first.

