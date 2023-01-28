The Neighbors’ Place moves in the Community Partner Campus

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Neighbors’ Place has a new place to call home. The non-profit food bank relocated to its new location on Grand Avenue inside the new Community Partners Campus.

The Neighbors’ Place doesn’t just serve the greater Wausau area, the non-profit organization also supports all of Marathon County. Their prior location on Scott Street served the community well for many years, but Donna Ambrose, the executive director of The Neighbors’ Place, said that location was never designed to be a food bank.

The Food Banks’ former location was also inconvenient for guests who rely on mass transit. “So we weren’t on a bus stop. So not easily accessible for everybody. So that was problematic,” said Ambrose.

Now, The Neighbors’ Place has a new location. It sits on a bus route and provides more space for food distribution to people in need. ”This space also allows us to create a beautiful environment that encourages people to get the help they need,” said Ambrose.

The executive director said of all of the memories at the former Neighbors’ Place, the pandemic proved how strong the organization is. ”During that troubling time, our board, our volunteers, our staff, the community, we grouped together. We pulled together and we were able to create a plan to pivot, to go outside, to distribute food outdoors, literally without missing a beat,” Ambrose added.

Bobbie Levine has been volunteering for The Neighbors’ Place for 7 years. She said she can’t wait for the market to open so she can see the shoppers again.

”The old facility we saw the same shoppers we after week and so we became friends. Knew what they wanted, knew what they needed, and follow up with them. I miss them now because I haven’t seen them in 3 years,” said Levine.

The organization constantly shows what it takes to be a good neighbor. “It just feels better to be in a new space that’s beautiful, bright, inviting, and welcoming,” said Ambrose.

