First Alert Weather: Arctic chill settles in for the days ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday was the first time this month that temperatures were below average in Wausau. That trend of colder than average temps will continue for the new week, with the risk of dangerously low wind chill values Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The streak of relatively mild conditions in North Central Wisconsin finally came to an end this weekend. Highs on Saturday never made it out of the low to mid 10s and it was the first day in January that Wausau had below-average temps, the first time that happened in about a month. Snow associated with low pressure tracking through Illinois will stay mainly to our south Saturday night into Sunday morning. However, if you have travel that takes you to southern Wisconsin, be prepared for snow-covered and hazardous travel conditions into early Sunday. Mostly cloudy into Sunday morning locally with lows in the single digits around zero.

Sunday may start off with clouds but some sunshine develops as the day goes along. Cold with highs in the low 10s. Partly cloudy Sunday night into Monday morning with air temps slipping back into the single digits below zero, and wind chills of -15° to -25°. A bright and rather cold Monday with temperatures struggling to make it back above zero. Wind chills will be running in the -10s for much of the day.

A possible First Alert Weather Day for dangerously cold conditions Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be dropping into the mid to upper -10s, while wind chill values could be down to around -30° early Tuesday morning. Wind chills this low can lead to frostbite in less than 20 minutes on exposed skin. Partly cloudy Tuesday with afternoon readings rebounding into the low 10s.

Partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the mid 10s. Thursday is Groundhog Day and the odds are currently favoring Jimmy in Sun Prairie seeing his shadow, which would equate to six more weeks of winter. Considering the stretch of relatively mild temperatures the first half of winter has produced, that wouldn’t be a surprise that winter is far from over. Partly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 10s. There is a chance of snow showers Thursday night with a passing cold front.

Considerable cloudiness on Friday with highs in the mid 10s. Partly sunny next Saturday, February 4. Highs in the low 20s.

