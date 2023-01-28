News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Evers calls for peace following release of Memphis videos

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24,...
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Following the release of the videos showing Memphis police officers holding Tyre Nichols to the ground and striking him repeatedly, Gov Tony Evers expressed his sorrow for the 29-year-old man who died three days after the attack, his family, and everyone affected by what happened.

“My heart breaks tonight for Tyre Nichols, his loved ones, Memphis, and communities across our country who are grieving, re-traumatized, fearful, and exhausted,” he wrote in a Twitter post Friday night, adding, “(Nichols) should still be with us today.”

The governor went on to urge peace in the aftermath of the release of the video.

He also called for a “swift, thorough, and transparent investigation to ensure accountability, which is the first step toward justice, toward healing and toward change.”

The City of Memphis released the four videos one day after the officers, who are all Black, were charged with murder in Nichols’ death. The footage shows police beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes while screaming profanities at him throughout the attack.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stores coming to the east side of town include Hobby Lobby, Big Lots, and Ross Dress for Less
Vacant buildings in Stevens Point being redeveloped into new businesses
Illinois man killed in Oneida County snowmobile vs. vehicle crash
Nicole Wilke, a client of Meraki Salon and Tattoo, expressed frustration about her experience...
Clients of Schofield salon say they paid hundreds of dollars for services they did not receive
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student
ATF issues 120-day grace period, point system for pistol braces

Latest News

Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
1 dead in Oneida County snowmobile crash
Wind Chill/Frostbite Forecast
First Alert Weather: Breezy & turning much colder, snow likely south of Hwy 10 on Saturday.
High School Sports
SPASH, Pacelli and Mosinee girls snag wins Friday
30 of the best racers from across the US and Canada will compete this weekend.
Inaugural USSA ‘Sprint World Cup’ kicks off this weekend
Inaugural USSA Sprint World Cup this Weekend
Inaugural USSA Sprint World Cup this Weekend