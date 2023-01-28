News and First Alert Weather App
1 dead in Oneida County snowmobile crash

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after a snowmobile accident in the town of Nokomis Friday night.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred on Trail 51 near the intersection of Cty Hwy L and Heafford Rd just after 11 p.m. Deputies determined a snowmobile was attempting to pass another snowmobile at a high speed. The driver of the passing snowmobile was unable to negotiate a curve in the trail and was thrown from the snowmobile and struck a fence post. Witnesses attempted life-saving measures, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is completing the accident report. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Nokomis Fire and first responders, Oneida County EMS, Tomahawk EMS, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, DNR, and the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Department.

