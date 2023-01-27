News and First Alert Weather App
SPASH teen signs apprenticeship with Carpenter’s Union

(WSAW)
By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A SPASH teen is starting to build his career as a youth apprentice after enrolling as a registered apprentice with the Carpenter’s Union.

Owen Kirsteatter is the first youth apprentice in the state to dually enroll as a registered apprentice. He will be working with Boldt Construction for the apprenticeship and said he is looking forward to getting a head start in the industry.

“I feel great knowing that I’ll come into this with no debt and I got a two-year head start on everyone. That I could be the youngest in the state,” said Kirsteatter.

He is also encouraging other teens to go the same route as him and to try out for different skill trades as possible if they are unsure of what to do for their future career paths. Kirsteatter also gave credit to his teachers and parents for giving him the encouragement to continue to put in the work and effort every day.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

