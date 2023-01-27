Rhinelander, Auburndale girls’ hoops, Northland Lutheran boys pick up wins Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A loaded Thursday night of high school basketball featured milestones reached, close wins and winning streaks extended. First, in Wausau, the Wausau East girls played host to Rhinelander.

The Lumberjacks led by six late in the first half, but a furious run to end the period helped Rhinelander level the score. The Hodags managed to hang on late, snapping a two-game losing skid.

In Marawood action, Auburndale traveled to Wausau as well, taking on Newman Catholic. In a tight, back-and-forth game, the Eagles managed to pull away in the second half. The good news didn’t stop there. Senior Annamarie Aue notched her 1,000th career point on a putback late second half, an added bonus in Auburndale’s 53-45 win.

As for the boys, Northland Lutheran carried their CWC-North-best 9-3 record into a home matchup with Wisconsin Valley Lutheran. A strong end to the half gave the Wildcats a slight halftime lead, before pulling away in the second half to win 54-32. Northland Lutheran has now won five of their last six games.

