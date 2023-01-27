Minnesota Rokkr to host esports event in Wisconsin

EAGIN, Minn. (WSAW) - Following its initial event announcement, Version1 provided new details about the upcoming Minnesota Røkkr Home Series, a first-of-its-kind regional esports event concept taking place in April and May.

Røkkr announced Thursday the two Home Series events will take place in Madison and St. Paul. The Madison event will take place at the Orpheum Theater on April 1 and the St. Paul event will take place at Palace Theatre on May 6.

The ticket presale begins Friday. Tickets for both events are on sale now. Tickets start at about $30; options include standard seating and VIP options. VIP tickets include an open bar, VIP only seating area, and photo opportunities with Røkkr talent. All VIP ticket holders will be gifted a Røkkr Home Series Hoodie as part of their purchase; the first 180 VIP tickets sold will include an upgrade to a Limited Edition Røkkr Collectible Hoodie.

“We’re thrilled to announce the reimagined Røkkr Home Series, which brings regional, live esports events to fans of Call of Duty in Minnesota and Wisconsin,” said Brett Diamond, chief operating officer at Version1. “We look forward to bringing this entertainment experience to Wisconsin for the first time, and creating another opportunity for Twin Cities esports and gaming fans to take in the competitive action first-hand and in person in downtown St. Paul.”

Attendees at both the Madison and St. Paul events will watch as Røkkr competes live on stage. At the Madison event on April 1, Røkkr will play the Florida Mutineers and Los Angeles Guerillas. This will be the first time a live, League-sanctioned Call of Duty League event will be hosted in Wisconsin. In St. Paul on May 6, Røkkr will face the London Royal Ravens and Boston Breach.

“We are beyond thrilled the Minnesota Røkkr Home Series selected their first Wisconsin live event in Madison, which speaks volumes to our growing local esports gaming development scene,” said Jamie Patrick, Vice President of the Madison Area Sports Commission.

Matt Gerding, president of FPC Live said, “Watching live esports on a professional level like this is going to be an incredible experience, and to be able to introduce that to Madison at one of the state’s most iconic theaters brings us a lot of pride.”

The second Home Series event will take place on Saturday, May 6, at the Palace Theatre in St. Paul, Minnesota where Røkkr will play the London Royal Ravens and Boston Breach. The May event marks the first time live Call of Duty League matches will be hosted in front of fans since Røkkr hosted the CDL Major event last season in March and April 2022.

“We at First Avenue are ecstatic to host the Minnesota Røkkr Home Series at the Palace Theatre this May. Creating spaces for fans to connect and experience exciting and entertaining events of all types is what we do best, and we’re thrilled to have the Røkkr Home Series on our stage,” said Nate Kranz, General Manager at First Avenue. “It’s a unique event, and an incredible way for fans to see their favorite players compete live.”

Minnesota Røkkr has also partnered with GenNOW DJs as the official music provider for both Home Series events. GenNOW is an award-winning entertainment company that has been a staple at many Minnesota professional and collegiate sporting events.

Visuals of past Minnesota Røkkr events, the Orpheum Theater in Madison and Palace Theatre in St. Paul are available for download here.

More information about the Minnesota Røkkr Home Series can be found at rokkrtickets.gg

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.