News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Man wins $10 million grand prize playing lottery scratch-off game

A player won the top prize in a $10 million scratch-off game.
A player won the top prize in a $10 million scratch-off game.(California Lottery)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (Gray News) - A man won the top prize playing a lottery scratch-off game in California.

The California Lottery announced Louis Farillas of San Pedro played the 10 Million Dollar Titanium Black Scratchers game, and his $30 purchase turned into a $10 million payout.

The lottery said Farillas opted to receive an annual check of $400,000 for the next 25 years instead of taking the lump sum.

Farillas wasn’t the only recent winner in California, as the lottery announced a $2 million winner for its Instant Prize Crossword game and a $1 million winner on a Power 10′s scratch-off ticket.

California Lottery funds toward public education totaled $1.88 billion in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stores coming to the east side of town include Hobby Lobby, Big Lots, and Ross Dress for Less
Vacant buildings in Stevens Point being redeveloped into new businesses
1 dead in snowmobile accident on Hwy 47 north of Rhinelander
Nicole Wilke, a client of Meraki Salon and Tattoo, expressed frustration about her experience...
Clients of Schofield salon say they paid hundreds of dollars for services they did not receive
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student
ATF issues 120-day grace period, point system for pistol braces

Latest News

A film based on the bestselling romance novel “It Ends With Us” will star Blake Lively as Lily...
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni to star in ‘It Ends With Us’ movie, Colleen Hoover confirms
Snow showers winding down, but breezy for the rest of the day. Arctic air arrives tonight and...
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast
Attorney Ben Crump reacts to indictment of five officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death
People visit the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in...
Auschwitz anniversary marked as peace again shattered by war
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice...
US charges 3 in plot to kill Iranian-American author in NYC