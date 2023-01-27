Habitat for Humanity taking applications for two partner families

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Habitat for Humanity is looking for their next two partner families. Applications for the Habitat for Humanity of Wausau Home Ownership Program will be accepted Feb. 1-March 24.

Applicants should be currently living in substandard or inadequate housing, seeking housing that will not exceed 30% of their income, and willing to partner with Habitat for Humanity in the construction of a new home and promotion of the organization.

Program qualifications include:

The need for housing: Based on current housing conditions there must be a demonstrated need for improved housing. Applicants must be United States citizens or permanent residents and should be residents of the greater Wausau area for at least one year.

Have the ability to pay: Homeownership program families will be purchasing a habitat home. They must have the ability to pay a 30-year, interest-free mortgage. Eligible income limits are between $30,700 – $69,420 based on family size.

A willingness to partner: Families must be willing to work in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Wausau and complete 300 hours of sweat equity by attending classes, workshops, attending events, volunteering at the Habitat Store, and helping with home construction.

Those interested are highly encouraged to attend one of Habitat for Humanity’s informational meetings to learn more about the application process. Informational meetings will be held Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. and Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. at Habitat for Humanity of Wausau’s office in Weston. Registration is recommended. To register, visit www.habitatwausua.org or call 715-848-5042.

For additional information visit: https://habitatwausau.org/home-ownership-program/

