First Alert Weather Day into Saturday morning: Breezy & turning much colder

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A First Alert Weather Day continues into Saturday morning. Snow showers will be winding down into Friday evening, but it will be breezy with wind gusts up to 35 mph possible into the mid to late evening hours Friday. Some blowing snow, especially in open areas, will reduce visibility at times, and roads will remain slippery. Arctic air will surge into the region overnight into Saturday morning and stay rather cold for the next several days.

Tumbling temperatures tonight, dropping to near zero by Saturday daybreak. (WSAW)

Breezy with lots of clouds and lingering snow showers on Friday evening. The arctic air will be dropping into North Central Wisconsin later Friday night and settle in by Saturday morning. Winds will taper some overnight but still cause wind chill values to be dropping to -10° late Friday night and Saturday morning. Lows by daybreak Saturday in the single digits near zero.

Wind chill values could be around -10° Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Mainly cloudy on Saturday with snow possible south of Highway 10 during the day and into Saturday night. Accumulations will vary from a coating to 1″ from Marshfield to Stevens Point and north of Wisconsin Rapids, 1-3″ Wisconsin Rapids and Wautoma, while 3-5″ possible farther south into Necedah, Adams, and Wisconsin Dells. The highest amounts will be in southern Wisconsin, where 5-8″ of snow will fall. Hazardous travel is likely in the southern part of the state Saturday into Saturday night due to the snow. Locations to the north of Highway 10 will have considerable cloudiness on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 10s.

Accumulating snow is expected, especially south of Highway 10, Saturday into Saturday night. (WSAW)

We do want to provide a First Alert about the risk of dangerously cold conditions for the early part of the new week. Temperatures Monday may not make it above zero for a high, and Tuesday may have the coldest morning conditions with readings in the -10s. Wind chills are a concern as well, running -10° to -20° Monday, and could be as low as -30° on Tuesday morning. We are monitoring this trend to see if a First Alert Weather Day will be needed. No less, the bitter cold will be sticking around for the next several days with many mornings starting below zero, and highs in the single digits or teens.

Wind Chills Sunday morning as low as -10°. (WSAW)

Wind chill values of -15° to -25° Monday morning. (WSAW)

Wind chills Monday may not make it above -15°. (WSAW)

Wind chill values Tuesday morning could be as low as -30°. (WSAW)

