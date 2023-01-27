News and First Alert Weather App
Cyclones to hold wiener dog races during Feb. 4 game

Wausau Cyclones Hockey Wiener Dog Races to be held Feb. 4.
Wausau Cyclones Hockey Wiener Dog Races to be held Feb. 4.
By Sean White
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Cyclones’ second annual Wiener Dog Races presented by SC Swiderski will be coming up on Feb. 4.

The puck drops at 7:10 p.m. and the races will take place during the first and second intermissions of the Cyclones Hockey game. Each dachshund race will start at the goal line and finish at the center red line and feature 25 dachshunds.

“Our organization takes pride in providing the local communities with unique and entertaining events that create memorable experiences. This event is something that the community embraced last year, and we encourage fans to get their tickets online at wausaucyclones.com before it sells out,” Director of Business Operations Zach Serwe said.

New Life Pet Adoption Center will receive 100% of the proceeds from chuck-a-puck at the Feb. 4 game and will also have a 50/50 raffle that evening. They will also receive a portion of the proceeds for the specialty Wiener Dog Race merchandise, which is available on //wausaucyclones.com/shop through Jan. 29.

New Life Pet Adoption Center, Inc. was formed as a no-kill center in 2000 for the purpose of placing more adoptable companion animals into loving and caring homes; educating the public and municipal governments about the overpopulation problem with emphasis on the importance of spaying and neutering and to provide a place of safety and the humane treatment of companion animals while awaiting adoption.

Tickets for the second annual Wiener Dog Races presented by SC Swiderski are available via wausaucyclones.com

